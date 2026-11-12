Farmers turn to weather forecast as rains approach

Dar es Salaam. Farmers across Tanzania have turned to weather forecasts to guide planting decisions and protect crops as the country is preparing for the 2026/27 rainy season, which is expected to bring above-average rainfall to several regions.

The Tanzania Meteorological Authority (TMA), in its seasonal forecast issued on October 23, 2026, projected above-average to average rainfall in Kigoma, Tabora, Katavi, Singida, Dodoma, Njombe, Iringa, Mbeya, Songwe and Rukwa regions, as well as southern Morogoro.

A farmer in Mbeya, Jerome Mwamlima, said checking weather forecasts had become part of his daily farming routine, helping him decide what to grow and how to protect crops against changing weather conditions.

“Weather information helps us plan better. It guides us in choosing crops that can withstand dry spells or excessive rain,” he said.

His experience reflects the growing importance of weather information as Tanzania prepares for the November 2026 to April 2027 rainy season, which TMA expects to be influenced by strong El Niño conditions.

Ruvuma, Mtwara and Lindi regions are also expected to receive average to above-average rainfall.

According to TMA, the first half of the season, covering November 2026 to January 2027, is expected to receive more rainfall than the second half, which runs from February to April 2027.

The outlook has important implications for farmers, particularly in areas where excessive rainfall could cause flooding, waterlogging, soil erosion and crop damage.

TMA has advised farmers to prepare their fields early, improve drainage systems, use appropriate seeds and regularly follow weather updates to minimise potential losses.

The authority has also warned that increased rainfall could raise water levels in rivers and reservoirs, potentially affecting agricultural infrastructure and other economic activities.

Neema Siwame said timely access to weather information was particularly important in determining planting schedules, selecting suitable crops and preparing for changes in rainfall patterns.

She said forecasts could help farmers decide when to plant and how to protect young crops. Warnings of delayed rainfall, for instance, could prompt adjustments to planting dates, while predictions of heavy rain would allow farmers to improve drainage and protect their fields.

TMA Director General Ladislaus Chang'a urged farmers, livestock keepers, fishing communities and other stakeholders to continue following the authority's daily, 10-day and monthly forecasts.

He cautioned that seasonal outlooks provide general weather trends rather than predicting rainfall on every day or in every locality.

In Shinyanga, maize grower Bonface Mwalongo said farmers and residents were also taking precautions to minimise the effects of changing weather conditions.

He said people living in low-lying areas were particularly concerned about possible flooding and were making preparations, including relocating to safer places.

“If you have not prepared in advance, dealing with such conditions becomes difficult. However, we have started preparing to cope with the prevailing weather conditions. Those living in low-lying areas are also taking precautions, and I believe they are beginning to move to places where they are less likely to be affected,” he said.

Another farmer, Mwakasege Mwamlima, said information shared through radio and television had helped households prepare for the expected weather conditions.

He said increased access to weather information had raised awareness about the need to prepare for possible disruptions by stocking essential food supplies and ensuring households had alternative cooking arrangements.

“Nowadays, we are better informed because of access to information. If you do not have maize, you should at least stock some food before the rains begin. If you do not have a cooking stove, consider buying a gas or charcoal stove. Those who do not have rice should buy some and keep it in reserve because we are being warned about the expected conditions,” he said.

He added that heavy rainfall could make movement difficult in some areas, making early preparations essential.