Necta releases Form Six results for 2022

Unguja. The National Examinations Council of Tanzania (Necta) has on Tuesday, July 5, released the results of the Form Six examinations, saying the pass rate had increased by 99.87 percent.

Announcing the results in Zanzibar today, the Acting Secretary of the Council, Athuman Amas said this year the pass rate is 99.87 percent compared to 99.62 percent last year.

According to him 93,136 candidates, equivalent to 98.97 per cent have passed.

