New app aims to simplify access to doctors, hospitals

Dar es Salaam. Tanzanians could find it easier to access healthcare services and book hospital appointments, thanks to a digital platform designed to connect patients with doctors and healthcare facilities.

The Good Doctor app, developed by Tanlink Medical Agency, enables users to search for doctors, identify hospitals offering specific medical services and book appointments through their mobile phones.

The platform is expected to address challenges faced by patients in identifying appropriate healthcare providers, particularly those seeking specialised treatment or services that may not be readily available in the country.

Speaking at the launch, Tanlink Medical Agency managing director Hassan Fyumagwa said the idea was informed by nearly eight years of experience in medical tourism, during which the agency identified gaps in access to healthcare information.

“Many patients lack adequate information when they face health challenges. They do not know where to seek treatment or which hospitals offer the services they need. The situation becomes even more difficult when the required treatment is unavailable in the country,” he said.

Mr Fyumagwa said more than 1,000 doctors had already registered on the platform following an enrolment conducted in Mbeya, Mwanza, Arusha, Dodoma, Tanga, Zanzibar and Dar es Salaam.

He said the application allows patients to book appointments directly with hospitals or choose individual doctors, reducing the time and effort involved in finding appropriate healthcare services.

However, despite inviting more than 90 hospitals to the launch, he acknowledged that the response from healthcare facilities had been slower than anticipated.

He urged public and private hospitals to register, saying the initiative was designed to complement existing healthcare services rather than compete with medical facilities.

“We are not a hospital, and we are not competing with hospitals. We are facilitators whose role is to connect people seeking healthcare services with providers,” he said.

The application supports Kiswahili, English and French, a feature Mr Fyumagwa said would help expand its reach beyond Tanzania into East, Central and Southern Africa, including French-speaking markets such as the Democratic Republic of Congo, Burundi and Comoros.

Officiating at the launch, the Coordinator of Public-Private Partnerships, Mr Gunini Kamba, said the platform could help ease congestion at hospitals by allowing patients to book appointments in advance and choose when to consult doctors.

He urged major healthcare facilities to join the initiative, noting that their participation would be critical to ensuring patients benefit from the platform.

Former Health Minister Seif Rashid said digital health solutions would be instrumental in achieving the country's Development Vision 2050, which targets an increase in life expectancy to 75 years.

He said electronic medical systems could strengthen patient safety, accelerate access to treatment and improve medical record management, particularly amid the growing burden of non-communicable diseases such as diabetes and hypertension.

“Technology helps ensure that patients receive appropriate treatment and that medicines prescribed do not conflict with one another, reducing the risk of harm to patients,” he said.