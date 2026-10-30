COPRA seeks tangible results for farmers to justify its achievement

Kibaha. The Cereals and Other Produce Regulatory Authority (COPRA) has urged its staff to focus on delivering results, saying its achievements over the past three years should be reflected in farmers' livelihoods, access to markets and efficiency in agricultural produce trade.

Speaking at the conclusion of a three-day staff meeting in Kibaha, Coast Region, on October 28, 2026, COPRA Director General Irene Mlola said employees should apply the knowledge gained during the meeting to improve performance and ensure the authority fulfils its mandate of strengthening the country's agricultural sector.

“I firmly believe that, given the direction we are taking, we should maintain this same enthusiasm and determination as we continue fulfilling the responsibilities entrusted to us,” Ms Mlola said.

She urged employees to demonstrate the difference COPRA was making in the agricultural sector, stressing the importance of working with other stakeholders and ensuring compliance with laws and regulations governing produce trade.

“Through us, people should see the difference COPRA makes. Wherever you are, each of you should know that you are an important ambassador for the agricultural sector and ensure that we carry out our responsibilities successfully,” she said.

The meeting, held from October 26 to 28, formed part of activities marking COPRA's third anniversary since its establishment in 2023. Participants reviewed the authority's achievements, outstanding challenges and strategies for improving productivity and efficiency in the produce sector.

Ms Mlola said the authority was proud of having qualified and competent employees capable of supporting the Government's efforts to strengthen agriculture.

“COPRA is proud to have a team of competent and qualified staff who will help achieve President Samia Suluhu Hassan's goals of strengthening the agricultural sector in the country,” she said.

Markets and trade systems

Over the past three years, the Government has highlighted the opening of 15 international markets, including India and China, as part of efforts to expand trading opportunities for farmers and produce traders.

Speaking at the meeting, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture Gerald Mweli said COPRA had played an important role in strengthening trading systems to help farmers access competitive markets and secure better returns for their produce.

“We are also encouraging those with the capacity to grow produce and sell it directly abroad. We have already opened 15 markets in different countries, including India and China,” Mr Mweli said.

He cited banana exports to South Africa, avocado exports that had reached 30,000 tonnes and more than 15,000 tonnes of maize sold as examples of emerging opportunities in agricultural trade.

Mr Mweli said the Government wanted farmers to have timely access to agricultural inputs to increase production and benefit from the expanding markets.

“Farmers work very hard. Tanzanians are not lazy; they simply need to be enabled to access fertiliser and seeds on time so that they can produce more,” he said.

He added that COPRA should continue developing systems that bring services closer to farmers in their production areas rather than having officials remain in offices.

On efforts to improve service delivery and market monitoring, Ms Mlola said the authority had introduced digital systems, including the COPRA Management Information System (COPRA MIS), which facilitates warehouse registration, monitors produce quality and tracks consignments stored in registered facilities.

She said the system was intended to improve access to information and strengthen coordination across the produce value chain.

“We monitor prices, and once we establish the market price, we oversee auction prices to ensure they reach at least 70 per cent of that price, thereby protecting the value of farmers' produce,” she said.

Regulatory foundations and accountability

COPRA Board Chairperson Professor Sifuni Mchome said the authority's initial work focused on establishing operational systems, guidelines, regulations and procedures that were not in place when it began implementing its mandate.

“We did not have procedures and systems. The first thing we did as a Board was to develop systems and put in place guidelines, regulations and procedures that would enable things to run,” he said.

He said the Board had made 77 decisions aimed at building and developing the institution, 65 of which had been implemented. The decisions, he added, had helped strengthen its operational systems and cooperation among stakeholders.

“The Board's role is to make decisions. Throughout this period, we have made 77 decisions to build and develop this institution, and 65 of them have been implemented,” he said.

Prof Mchome said COPRA was responsible for overseeing the entire produce chain, from farms to markets, noting that cooperation among farmers, processors and consumers was essential for food security.

“The authority's role is to oversee the entire produce system, from the farm to the market, and that is where the food security system comes into play,” he said.

However, he said more crop-specific guidelines were needed to ensure that produce met the quality standards required in different markets.

“Currently, we have approximately 47 regulations in total, but when you assess them crop by crop, you realise that we still need more guidelines,” he said.

He also identified the loss of agricultural land to industrial and residential development as a challenge requiring attention, citing declining coconut-growing areas in the Coast Region.

“Industrial and residential development is reducing agricultural land. For example, the Coast Region, which is well known for coconut production, is seeing its coconut-growing areas shrink because of these activities. In a few years, coconuts could become scarce in this area,” he said.

Vision to increase export earnings

As part of its long-term plans, COPRA has developed a 2026/27 strategic plan targeting an increase in the value of agricultural produce exports from $1.2 billion to $6 billion by 2030.

COPRA Acting Director of Corporate Services Martin Sapanjo said the target would be pursued through increased production, improved packaging, expanded markets and efforts to address challenges related to financing, information and digital systems.

“In preparing this strategic plan, we learned from our counterparts in South Africa, who are performing better. We have therefore identified key priorities to help us achieve the goals we have set,” he said.

He said the strategy was built around five pillars: market competitiveness and innovation, increased production, digital systems, operational efficiency and an enabling environment.

“Our goal is to lead Tanzania's economic transformation towards commercial, inclusive and equitable food systems that deliver shared growth,” he said.

Mr Sapanjo added that COPRA would establish performance targets for every office, department and employee to strengthen accountability and ensure that the strategic plan was implemented.

On efforts to improve production, the authority outlined plans to distribute improved seeds, establish demonstration farms and strengthen farmers' capacity through training.

Among the measures highlighted was the training of 2,907 farmers in good agricultural practices across 43 wards, 10 local government authorities and six regions.

To implement these plans, Ms Mlola urged staff to strengthen cooperation with local government authorities and other stakeholders in the agricultural sector.

“At this meeting, we have stakeholders from various local government authorities with whom we work. We should continue expanding our cooperation with stakeholders to ensure that we carry out our oversight responsibilities in accordance with our regulations and laws,” she said.

She said the priority was now to ensure that the systems, regulations and strategies established by the authority translated into tangible benefits for farmers and other players across the agricultural value chain.