New Dar flyovers now partially open to motorists

By Bakari Kiango

Dar es Salaam. The government yesterday allowed motorists to start using one side of the flyover roads at Chang’ombe and Uhasibu in the city.

Construction of flyovers at Chang’ombe and Uhasibu has been a cause for serious traffic jams in the city, forcing the government to intervene even before actual construction completes.

The approval by the Works and Transport minister, Prof Makame Mbarawa, means that city-bound motorists from Gongolamboto and surrounding areas will no longer be exposed to a tiresome traffic jam at the Veta-Chang’ombe lights.

It also means that those from Mbagala and surround areas will not be forced to stay in the road for a long time at the Uhasibu junction between Kilwa and Mandela roads.

Prof Mbarawa allowed the vehicles to start using the one of the completed double lanes when he visited the construction sites yesterday.

“Three months ago when I came here, I suggested to contractors that those construction is not 100 percent complete, we can still find a way of utilizing the completed lanes in an effort to reduce traffic jams. I told them that by May 30, one side of the roads would be opened to allow cars. This is why we are here today,” said Prof Mbarawa who was in the company of senior officials from Tanzania Roads Agency (Tanroads).

Tanroads Chief Executive Officer Rogatus Mativila said the roads can effectively accommodate the passing of vehicles weighing up to 56 tonnes.

The head of the traffic department for the Dar es Salaam Special Zone, Mr Abdi Issango, said the move would allow the area to have access to fire engines.

“There are always accidents here because everyone is obsessed with getting out and about to get somewhere. Now with this decision these unnecessary accidents will be reduced,” said Mr Issango.