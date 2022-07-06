New TPA boss reveals priorities at authority

By Ibrahim Yamola More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The new boss of the Tanzania Ports Authority (TPA) has outlined priorities in attempts to meet expectations of President Samia Suluhu Hassan who raised concerns over the ports’ performance.

Mr Plasduce Mbossa was appointed the TPA director general on Monday to replace Mr Eric Hamissi whose tenure was immediately revoked.

Speaking during an exclusive interview yesterday, Mr Mbossa, 42, said he will priorititise efficiency of the ports and ensure “their best performance.”

“I’m grateful for the President’s appointment and her trust in me. I will honour that trust,” said Mr Mbossa.

In ensuring efficiency of the local ports, he hinted on the partnerships with the private sector to increase both cargo and revenue collections while both parties benefit from the business.

“TPA alone cannot do everything. The government has committed huge investment but the performance of the ports has not yet reached the potential levels. I believe in partnering with the private sector we will be able to go further,” said Mr Mbossa.

“We want to get rid of the government doing everything….working with the private sector will help us to serve more cargo and benefit together,” he said.

Mr Mbossa, who once worked as a journalist with Kulikoni and This Day newspapers, said the move to partner with potential port investors would make Tanzania’s ports more efficient and attractive.

“The most important thing is to ensure that we enter into mutually beneficial contracts so that we get our reasonable share and the investors also benefit. The ports’ laws allow TPA to work with the private sector and this is what the President was talking about,” said Mr Mbossa.

“I will ensure that port operations enable Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) to collect taxes on a large scale. You know, with more cargo through the ports, transportation operations increase and that way, the national economy grows.”

When asked if he’s not scared by the frequent change of the TPA bosses, he said he’s not afraid of the predecessors’ history.

“That does not get me out of my responsibility.”

“I am confident enough to do my job. I have been with TPA for 14 years, working in various departments including the management. So, in collaboration with my colleagues, we will achieve the goals,” said Mr Mbossa who holds a master’s degree in management from Mzumbe University.

“I want to be an exemplary youth so that when young men and women are considered for leadership positions, I will be one of the best role models. I do not want to let down my fellow youths and the President who trusted me,” he said.

Mr Mbossa said do not intend to make major management changes but warned that whoever fails to cope with his pace, will stay out to allow things move forward effectively.

Mr Mbossa joined the TPA in 2008 as a security officer, with a bachelor of laws from the University of Dar es Salaam. He joined the institution from Kulikoni and This Day newspapers where “I was opening the gates”.

In 2013, he moved to the legal department and in 2015, he became assistant to the then director general Awadh Massawe.

During his appointment, he was serving as deputy director general.