Nkasi reassured over power supply

By Bakari Kiango More by this Author

Rukwa. The minister for Energy minister January Makamba has assured residents of Nkasi District in Rukwa Region that the government will supply electricity to all the remaining 27 villages in the district, stressing the money is available.

The minister made the promise yesterday when speaking to the constituents of Nkasi North constituency in Kirando Division. He called upon the legislator of representing the area , Ms Aida Kenani (Chadema), not to worry about power supply in her constituency.

Before January spoke about that, Ms Aida had welcomed the minister and told him that Nkasi was still facing the challenge of accessing electricity especially in villages and that she had asked the government to provide poles for delivery of the service.

“I visit this area almost every day, where there is the challenge of getting electric poles, there have been many complaints about this issue. It is good that we got a clarification on this matter. Are the electric poles there? If they are there, why do they not reach the people?” she queried.

However, Ms Kenani thanked Mr Makamba for transmitting electricity to the island of Mandakerenge which was in need of the energy, saying she has been fighting for the same for many years and finally the government has worked on it.

“I am an MP from Chadema, but let’s be honest, you work hard and we have faith in you. I have known you since we were together at a parliamentary committee,” she said.

Before responding to the challenges, Mr Makamba wanted the manager of Tanesco in Nkasi District, Mr Jackson Mollel, to explain the number of the required electric poles.

According to Mr Mollel, a total of 30 electric poles are needed, but Mr Makamba said the government will provide 50 electric poles.

Regarding the villages, the minister said the government has decided to transmit electricity to all the villages in the country, saying that the funds are available and the contractors for the work have already been found for the ongoing activity in various areas.

“The government is reaching every village to get electricity, including Nkasi, and I assure you that no village that will be left behind because the funds are available and this process will be completed in December, this year. When they finish in the villages, we will move to the remote areas.

“I know people are waiting for electricity in the hamlets, I want to tell them that the government is preparing a big programme for this issue. What we are asking is to wait as you have been waiting in the villages and districts,” he said.

For his part, the director of Qwihaya firm that produces electric poles, Mr Leonard Mahenda, said he will make sure he delivers the electric poles on time so that different areas of Nkasi can get electricity service. He said they are major stakeholders of the Government so he will make sure he delivers them.

“We have decided to provide these electric poles for free so that the residents of Nkasi can access electricity, we are the major stakeholders of the Government and we support the efforts of President Samia Suluhu Hassan to transmit the energy to villages,” said Mr Mahenda.