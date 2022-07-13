Norway, LHRC sign Sh4 billion pact

By Bethsheba Wambura More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Legal and Human Rights Centre (LHRC) has signed an agreement with the Norwegian embassy, that will see the latter provide Norwegian Kroner 18,000,000 (Sh3.95 billion) to support the centre’s work on human rights provision in the country for the period between 2022 and 2024.

The agreement is an extension of embassy’s core support of LHRC’s Operational Plan (2022-2024) which is part of Strategic Plan (2019-20224).

The agreement was signed yesterday at LHRC’s headquarters in Dar es Salaam by Centre’s executive director Anna Henga and Norwegian ambassador to Tanzania Elisabeth Jacobsen.

Norway’s contribution will support LHRC’s core programmes and operations and deepen understanding and respect for human rights among both rights holders and duty bearers as improving the rule of law.

The contribution will also be used to protect civic space, support legal reforms, promote socio-economic and environmental compliance, accountability and justice.

Furthermore, the details of the agreement showed that the support will be used to improve legal and policy frameworks that specifically protect the rights of women, children and people living with disabilities.

Speaking during the signing ceremony, Ms Henga said LHRC will continue to participate in the constitutional review process as they have championed this exercise from the onset, while also supporting the government of Tanzania to promote democracy and protection of Human rights.

“LHRC is committed still to deliver on its mandate and envisioned results through implementing its programmes efficiently and effectively, while observing value for money and in collaboration with governance stakeholders and partners, work towards achieving a just and equitable society,” Ms Henga said.

According to her, although LHRC programmes of support are being implemented nationwide, the (2022-2024) operational plan will be focused on Southern Zone and Southern Highlands regions.

“This decision was driven by reports of increased incidences of Gender Based Violences (GBV) as documented in our annual human rights report,” she noted.

She said, LHRC also said will continue to advocate for the protection and promotion of human rights across the board and strategically in the growing industrial sectors such as in oil and gas, mining and infrastructure development, safeguarding good corporate governance and ensuring that environmental conservation best practices are observed.

For her part, Norwegian ambassador to Tanzania Elisabeth Jacobsen noted that human rights has been and still is Norway’s area of focus, hence the country’s support to LHRC aims at ensuring promotion of human rights in Tanzania.

She insisted on the need for Tanzanians to stand for human rights given the deteriorating trend on freedom of expression.

“I would like to appreciate LHRC’s efforts in advocating and protection of social and economic rights through advocacy in human rights and business," she said.

She said, according to a recent report, a significant number of laborers and workers still face some labor challenges including inadequate wages, lack of fair compensation, costs for medical care, and social security coverage, that still reported to be a huge concern as most workers are not covered.

“Together with our partners Norway will protect and promote workers’ rights,” the envoy said.

In addition, Norway being strong supporter of human rights in Tanzania, the ambassador commended the government for their stated intention to initiate media reforms in the country.