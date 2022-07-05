Only 27 percent vaccinated against Covid-19 in Tanzania

By Josephine Christopher More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania has vaccinated 27 percent of people who are above the age of 18 years, according to the Health minister Ummy Mwalimu who insisted that the Covid-19 threat is still imminent.

The minister said because the vaccination rate is below 50 percent, and with the number of Covid-19 cases continuing to be recorded, the government does not plan to lift the masks mandates.

The minister was speaking on Tuesday July 5, during the launch of the maternity building by the CCBRT in Dar es Salaam an event which was graced by President Samia Suluhu Hassan.

“Just yesterday we received seven patients and six among them were from Dar, on July 1. 2022 we recorded 32 Covid-19 cases,” said Mwalimu.

She said while other countries have lifted the mask mandate, many people have been also requesting the government to follow suit.

“Masks are still very important, countries which have lifted the mandates have done so because they have succeeded in vaccinating at least 70 percent of the eligible population,” she said.

She added: If we also want to support government efforts in attracting tourists we must be vaccinated, because the vaccination rate has become one of the important factors that tourists consider before visiting a country.



