Only 40 out of 300 commuter buses are operating at the Sh12 billion new Mwenge terminal

Dar es Salaam. The newly finished Mwenge bus terminal in the city eagerly anticipates the arrival of commuter buses, which are gradually making their way to the facility.

The Sh12 billion facility, which has a capacity to accommodate 300 commuter buses, commonly known as Daladalas, has been operating since January this year, but only 40 buses have been registered to enter the terminal.

The Kinondoni Municipal Council yesterday urged bus owners to seize the opportunity and operate their Daladala trips from the terminal, which is ideally located adjacent to the newly built Mwenge commercial centre.

The head of the commercial unit at Kinondoni Municipal Council, Mr Philipo Mwakibete, told journalists that the construction of the bus stand was finalised in January.

Nevertheless, the official launch is pending as businessmen, who have acquired shops within the terminal, arrange their items.

"We anticipate the launch of the facility to be officiated by top government officials. This event is expected to take place after the businessmen have arranged items in their respective stores," he said, adding that the terminal consists of 138 shops, all of which have already been occupied since last year.

Drivers are expressing concerns that only commuter buses with registration numbers ranging from D to E are allowed to enter the facility, contributing to a slow registration pace.

The modern terminal, whose construction started in 2019, allows all buses passing through the Mwenge area to enter the station for passenger drop-offs and pickups.

“We welcome commuter buses to this terminal, regardless of their district of origin, as long as they adhere to the criteria and conditions outlined by the Land Transport Regulatory Authority (Latra). We encourage anyone meeting these qualifications to bring their buses here,” emphasised Mr Mwakibete.

Addressing the business processes, he added, “A person may rent space but find themselves unable to proceed due to various reasons, including not having received the expected loan to stock goods or needing adjustments before placing items.”

Mr Mwakibete stressed that they cannot force immediate stocking for those who buy a space, but taxes will continue to be deducted as agreed.

Additionally, the terminal is expected to be inaugurated by a senior leader, making it crucial for traders to be ready during the event.

While calling on commuter buses, drivers ending their journeys at the Coca-Cola Mwenge area, from Mnazi Mmoja in the city centre, requested permission to enter the facility, citing the unfriendly parking environment at their current site.

The chairman of the drivers and conductors association, Mr Juma Ombega, said they initially hoped to gain access to the facility upon its completion.

However, they now face conditions requiring commuter buses to have registration numbers starting with D or E to access the terminal.

The secretary for the Dar es Salaam Commuter Bus Owners Association (Darcoboa), Mr Shifwaya Lema, cautioned owners not to take their vehicles there, considering the registration number parameters.

A small trader in the Mwenge area, Mr Ally Matapula, observed that the centre has modernised the area.