Over 7,000 visitors coming for the Kilifair 2022

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The international tourism trade fair ‘Karibu-Kilifair 2022’ is set to be held in Arusha starting June 3 to June 5 with a view to creating new business opportunities. Kilifair was suspended two years ago due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The three-day event, sponsored by Precision Air, is expected to bring together more than 450 exhibitors from all over East Africa, more than 600 international buyers from all over the world and more than 7,000 visitors.

Precision Air’s marketing and corporate communications manager Hilary Mremi said yesterday that the airline is proud to be part of the event that promotes the growth of tourism in Tanzania.

“We are excited that once again we are part of this crucial event for our tourism. As one of the key players of tourism in the country we feel obliged to support these kinds of initiatives,” said Mr Mremi.

According to the airline’s official, Precision Air’s sponsorship is meant to support President Samia Suluhu Hassan’s efforts to market the country to the world.