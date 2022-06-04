Over 800 kg of narcotics impounded by Police

By Hellen Nachilongo More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The Drugs Control and Enforcement Authority (DCEA) has seized 877.217 kilogrammes of heroin and cannabis in the past five months, the agency said yesterday.

DCEA commissioner general Gerald Kusaya revealed that through an electronic system dubbed “Pen Online System” they also managed to prevent 122,047 kilogrammes of heroin and 85 litres from entering the country.

He made the remarks during a press briefing on efforts to fight against drugs and on the upcoming World Drug Day (WDD) which is celebrated every June 26.

Out of 877.217kg of drugs, 174.112kg was heroin while 703.105kg was cannabis, he said.

He said the drugs involved six suspects but only one has been arrested so far.

“Investigations by the chief government chemist has certified that 163 packets of drugs known as heroin, consisted of a total of 174.112kg, The suspect has been arrested and will soon be arraigned in court,” he said.

When journalists asked if there were some Tanzanians who have been hiding in foreign countries to escape arrest, Mr Kusaya admitted that it was possible.

“If almost six Tanzanians were arrested in India for illegal drug trafficking, it means there is the possibility some Tanzanians are hiding in foreign countries. But let me assure you, the government is doing its best to expose those hiding and dealing in drugs. Tanzania has good network with other countries so those hiding cannot defeat the government intelligence,” he said.