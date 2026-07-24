Pakistan envoy hails stronger trade ties with Tanzania

Dar es Salaam. Outgoing Pakistan High Commissioner to Tanzania Siraj Ahmad Khan has hailed stronger trade, closer diplomatic engagement and growing people-to-people relations as key achievements of his tenure, saying the two countries have laid a stronger foundation for future cooperation.

Speaking at a farewell ceremony organised by the Welfare Association of Pakistan (WAP) in Tanzania, Mr Khan said his mission had focused on strengthening bilateral relations across political, economic, social and development sectors.

"During my tenure as High Commissioner, I made sincere efforts towards the enhancement of Pakistan-Tanzania relations," he said.

He said the two countries continue to enjoy cordial relations, supported by regular diplomatic engagement and cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

Among the milestones of his tenure, Mr Khan cited the inaugural round of bilateral political consultations held in Dar es Salaam in March 2024, describing it as an important platform for expanding dialogue and cooperation.

He also highlighted the growth in bilateral trade, which rose from $224 million in the 2021/22 financial year to $370 million, reflecting stronger commercial ties and increased economic activity between the two countries.

According to Mr Khan, the growth has been supported by businesses and entrepreneurs from both countries.

"Pakistani entrepreneurs have been playing their role in Tanzania's economy," he said.

Mr Khan also commended the Pakistani community in Tanzania, describing it as a bridge of friendship that has strengthened cultural understanding and people-to-people ties.

He paid tribute to Pakistani doctors and other healthcare professionals for their contribution to Tanzania's health sector, saying their work had further reinforced the longstanding relationship between the two countries.

"The Pakistani community in Tanzania is acting as a friendship bridge between the two sides," he said.

Mr Khan also praised the Welfare Association of Pakistan for promoting Pakistan's image in Tanzania and supporting members of the community facing hardship.

"The Welfare Association of Pakistan has been doing a great job in promoting Pakistan in Tanzania, as well as helping Pakistanis in need," he said.

Reflecting on his posting, Mr Khan thanked Tanzanians for their hospitality, saying the country would always hold a special place in his heart.

"I have enjoyed my time in this beautiful country and I am carrying fond memories of my stay here," he said.

He also thanked the Welfare Association of Pakistan for organising the farewell ceremony and expressed appreciation to the Pakistani community for its support throughout his tenure.