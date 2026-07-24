Tanzania Vice President Nchimbi: Justice key to lasting peace, national unity

Dar es Salaam. Vice President Emmanuel Nchimbi has said Tanzania cannot achieve lasting peace without justice, urging leaders and citizens to uphold justice without fear as the foundation for national unity and development.

Speaking on Friday, July 24, at the Tanzania Human Rights Defenders Coalition (THRDC) General Assembly in Dar es Salaam, Dr Nchimbi said there was no contradiction between protecting human rights and preserving peace, arguing that the two are mutually reinforcing.

He cited President Samia Suluhu Hassan's remarks during the swearing-in of judges in May that "justice is the foundation of peace", saying the statement should guide all leaders.

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"The President said justice is the foundation of peace. I thanked her for saying it publicly because all leaders under her leadership should promote that message. Once you start fearing to say that justice is the foundation of peace, you also begin to feel ashamed of implementing justice," he said.

Dr Nchimbi said advocates of peace should not be regarded as opponents of justice, just as those who champion justice should not be viewed as enemies of peace.

It is impossible for a peace advocate to be an enemy of justice, or for a justice advocate to be an enemy of peace. That thinking should not exist. We must avoid such a perception," he said.

He said his vision was for a Tanzania where every citizen is proud of their nationality, feels secure and has an equal opportunity to contribute to national development.

According to Dr Nchimbi, political, religious and ethnic differences should enrich the country's diversity rather than divide its people.

"I want us to have a Tanzania where every Tanzanian feels proud of being where everyone feels safe in their own country and has the desire to contribute to national development. I want a country where we differ in ideology, political parties, religion and ethnicity, but embrace each other because of our Tanzanian identity," he said.

He also called for greater tolerance of differing views, saying people should be free to engage in dialogue without being labelled as enemies.

"I wish that when I meet any activist, people recognise and appreciate each other based on the ability to think and persuade. People should not see me sitting with someone who has different views as a sign of hostility. They should see it as people discussing matters concerning their country peacefully," he said.

Referring to activist Maria Sarungi, Dr Nchimbi said he hoped Tanzanians would view such engagements as constructive dialogue rather than political rivalry.

"If I am sitting with Maria Sarungi, people should say they are discussing issues concerning their country. There is no hostility, there is no animosity. That is the kind of nation I want us to build," he said.