Paul Makonda, Lemutuz face charges of double crossing Dar businessman

Dar es Salaam. Former Dar Regional Commissioner, Paul Makonda and blogger William Malecela, aka Lemutuz will appear in court to face charges of allegedly obtaining a Range Rover fraudulently.

The case has been filed at the Kisutu Resident Magistrate's Court by businessman Patrick Christopher Kamwelwe.

In his affidavit, the businessman is seeking to be paid more than Sh240 million in compensation, which are the tax costs of the luxury car.

Related PCCB investigating land grabbing saga between GSM and Makonda National

According to the businessman's lawyer, Kung'e Wabeya, the civil case number 234 of 2022 is scheduled for first mention in court on October 13, at 1:00 pm.

The defendants have already been notified of the charges against them. They have been ordered to file their written statement of defence within 21 days from the date of receiving the complaint.

Failure to file defence will mean the court can proceed to pronounce judgment exparte.

Lawyer representing the businessman, Wabeya has declined going into details of the case, saying that the only person who can speak about the case was his client.

He, however, promised to speak on October 13 after the case is mentioned.