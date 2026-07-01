PM hails Kafulila for driving PPP transformation

Dar es Salaam. Prime Minister Mwigulu Nchemba on Tuesday, June 30, 2026, commended the executive director of the Public-Private Partnership Centre (PPPC), Mr David Kafulila, for spearheading reforms and institutional changes since assuming leadership of the centre.

Speaking during the launch of the Tanzania Chamber Portal and the Annual Trade and Investment Dialogue 2026 in Dar es Salaam, the Prime Minister praised Mr Kafulila's contribution to advancing Tanzania's public-private partnership agenda.

During the event, organised by the Tanzania National Chamber of Commerce (TNCC), the premier recognised progress in the implementation of Public-Private Partnership (PPP) projects under the Sixth Phase Government, legal reforms, and efforts to strengthen the PPP framework nationwide.

Gracing the event, Dr Nchemba said President Samia Suluhu Hassan has appointed many young people to drive the development agenda forward, giving an example of the PPPC head, Mr Kafulila.

"He’s a well-educated young man. And not just academically educated, he’s well-versed in current affairs. He understands the world,” he said, describing him as a brilliant and highly capable young man.

Dr Nchemba said the cornerstone of transformation is the strategic appointment of youthful, and well-informed leadership.

“Such individuals are credited with understanding the successful developmental trajectories of nations like Malaysia and Singapore,” he said.

According to the premier, the international perspective is vital for ensuring that officials are not narrow-minded, but are instead equipped to implement practical solutions on the ground.

Furthermore, he said the government has signalled a robust commitment to removing bureaucratic and legal impediments.

“The President has explicitly granted the authority to identify and amend any restrictive legislation through the appropriate channels,” he said.

"I do not want to hear you complaining about it; Parliament exists. Take it there to be changed so we can make progress,” added Dr Nchemba.

By providing this consent for reform, he said the presidency has removed excuses for stagnation, ensuring that the legal framework evolves to support national growth.

He insisted that this integrated approach positions the private sector as the primary engine for the nation's future prosperity.

The private sector in Tanzania has undergone a fundamental strategic shift, transitioning from being viewed as an independent interest group to becoming the very heart of the country's development strategy.

Dr Nchemba said the national vision is now heavily reliant on this synergy, as it derives a substantial 70 percent of its contribution from the private sector.

Consequently, he said it is imperative that every Tanzanian, regardless of whether they serve in the public or private sphere, understands that "the private sector agenda is now the national agenda.”

Since his appointment as Commissioner for Public-Private Partnerships in January 2023 and subsequent elevation to lead the PPPC the following year, Mr Kafulila has been credited with transforming the PPP framework from a largely policy-driven concept into a practical vehicle for delivering strategic economic infrastructure.

One of his key achievements has been overhauling the legal framework by spearheading amendments to the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Act and its regulations to strengthen private sector participation and improve project implementation.

These reforms were complemented by aligning the Budget Act, the Tanzania Investment and Special Economic Zones Act No. 6 of 2025, and the Loans, Guarantees and Grants Act to strengthen institutional coordination.

Consequently, Tanzania’s PPP pipeline has expanded to 113 projects, nine of which are under implementation, two are under negotiation, and three are in procurement, reflecting a robust portfolio.

Furthermore, 21 projects are undergoing feasibility studies, 36 are at the pre-feasibility stage and 42 remain at the concept stage.

The Centre has identified 410 additional potential projects across all 184 local government authorities, including the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) corridors, urban commuter rail systems, expressways, and large-scale energy projects.

Capacity building has also been prioritised, with 5,127 participants from government institutions and private organisations receiving specialised training.

The initiative extended to senior leaders, including Cabinet ministers and Tanzanian ambassadors, to mainstream PPP knowledge. Collaboration with international partners, including the World Bank, has produced 70 internationally recognised CP3P-qualified professionals.

Beyond government, Mr Kafulila promoted engagement through university forums, reaching 3,725 participants.

These engagements seek to foster research and evidence-based understanding of partnerships among students, academics, and future policymakers.

Contacted yesterday, stakeholders credited his leadership with transforming PPPs into a practical development tool.

Dr Moshi James of Mzumbe University said his work has strengthened the intellectual foundations for national transformation. “This approach aligns with Tanzania’s Vision 2050 aspirations,” said Dr James.

University of Dodoma lecturer, Dr Abiud Bongole, observed that PPPs have moved from policy discussions to practical implementation across key sectors.

“Engagement with universities has strengthened collaboration between government, academia, and the private sector,” he noted.

Mzumbe University lecturer, Dr Jasinta Msamula, described Mr Kafulila as a central figure: “It is now difficult to discuss PPPs in Tanzania without referencing his role.”

Former Controller and Auditor General and Wajibu Public Accountability executive director, Mr Ludovick Utouh, praised the emphasis on research.

“This strengthens public sector confidence in partnering with private investors,” he said, adding that it helps bridge the gap between the public and private sectors,” he said.

Dr David Rweikiza of the University of Dar es Salaam highlighted the technical leadership.

“It has contributed positively to national development efforts. However, sustained commitment will be required to ensure PPPs effectively support implementation of the Fourth Five-Year Development Plan,” he said.

Tanzania Private Sector Foundation (TPSF) director of research and policy, Ms Mwanahamisi Hussein, said PPPs are vital, noting that the Songas project saved the economy Sh11 trillion.

“We have successfully transformed a public asset into a modern commercial centre through the DDC Kariakoo Business Complex, the expansion of the Dar es Salaam Bus Rapid Transit (Dart), and the modernisation of Dar es Salaam Port through global concessions, which is essential for regional trade,” she said.