PM Majaliwa launches Blueprint 2 to improve business climate

Dar es Salaam. In a renewed effort to improve the business climate and attract more investment, Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa has launched two key committees tasked with drafting the second phase of Tanzania’s regulatory reform strategy, known as Blueprint 2.

This initiative aims to address ongoing challenges in the business environment, streamline regulations, and enhance collaboration between the government and the private sector.

During the launch of the committee in Dar es Salaam, Mr Majaliwa emphasized the importance of active private sector involvement to effectively tackle unresolved issues from the first phase.

He also directed regulatory bodies and institutions that work closely with businesses to fully support the reform process by providing essential documentation and information, ensuring that well-informed recommendations align with national interests.

“The private sector must share their views on the necessary improvements to make Tanzania a more attractive destination for investment and business in the region. Businesspeople should actively participate in the blueprint preparations,” he stated.

The Prime Minister commended regulatory bodies for their ongoing efforts to streamline inspections at the Dar es Salaam port.

However, he called for improved coordination to eliminate inefficiencies that lead to delays and increased costs for businesses.

“I am raising this issue because, on several occasions, we have received complaints about delays at the Dar es Salaam port due to the slow pace of inspections by various institutions. Each institution operates independently, causing delays in offloading and adding to costs. This is unacceptable,” he said.

Mr Majaliwa directed the Tanzania Investment Centre (TIC) to engage relevant agencies to find a system that expedites inspections while reducing costs.

He also instructed ministers responsible for business and investment to meet and discuss the possibility of lowering service levies imposed by councils, particularly where they exceed the 3 percent threshold.

At the event, Tanzania Private Sector Foundation (TPSF) Executive Director Rafael Maganga outlined the private sector’s expectations for Blueprint 2, noting that lessons learned from the first phase should inform efforts to finalize pending legal reforms and implement necessary improvements.

He stressed the importance of enhancing transparency, predictability, and accountability in the business sector to attract more investors.

“The second blueprint is a crucial tool for achieving Tanzania’s economic goals. By strengthening cooperation between the government and the private sector and effectively managing the implementation of these reforms, we can achieve the targets outlined in Vision 2050,” Mr Maganga said.

He also urged the private sector to actively participate in the reform process, emphasising that the blueprint is not solely about government-led reforms; it also calls on businesses to establish self-regulation mechanisms, such as ethical codes for their members.