PM Nchemba calls for mindset shift to unlock private sector role in Dira 2050

Arusha. Prime Minister Dr Mwigulu Nchemba has called for a change in mindset towards the private sector, saying its greater involvement will be critical to implementing Development Vision 2050.

Dr Nchemba made the remarks on September 17, 2026, while closing the National Planners’ Conference 2026 in Arusha, held under the theme, “Delivering Vision 2050: Strengthening Integrated Planning, Execution and Results”.

He said the Vision envisages the private sector accounting for 70 per cent of its implementation, making it necessary for the Government and the public to change how they perceive businesses and investors.

“However, there is still a perception among some public servants and members of the public that when something is done by the Government, it is considered patriotic, while private-sector investment is viewed with suspicion,” he said.

Dr Nchemba said such perceptions could undermine the implementation of Dira 2050 by weakening the role of a sector expected to make a significant contribution to investment, production and job creation.

He said Tanzania needed to change this mindset and give the private sector the same respect and trust accorded to the public sector.

“We need to change these perceptions and give the private sector respect and trust in the same way we do the public sector,” he said.

The Prime Minister said greater confidence in private businesses should, however, go hand in hand with compliance with laws and regulations.

He said changing attitudes towards the private sector did not mean overlooking wrongdoing by companies or investors, stressing that violations should be addressed according to the conduct involved.

“Any violation of the law should be condemned based on the act itself, not because it has been committed by a particular sector,” he said.

Dr Nchemba said the approach would ensure that businesses were treated fairly while maintaining accountability for unlawful conduct.

He said changing the mindset was important because Dira 2050 places greater emphasis on private-sector participation in investment, production and employment.

The Vision seeks to transform Tanzania into a US$1 trillion economy by 2050, a target that requires increased investment, production and productivity from both public and private actors.

Dr Nchemba said the Government therefore needed to create conditions that allowed businesses to invest, expand operations and contribute to job creation while ensuring that economic activities complied with national laws.

He said private-sector participation would be important in mobilising capital, expanding production capacity and supporting employment opportunities as Tanzania pursues its long-term development objectives.

The Prime Minister also stressed the importance of planners understanding the role of different actors in implementing the Vision, saying successful development required coordination between Government institutions, businesses and other stakeholders.

He said creating an environment in which the private sector could participate effectively would therefore be essential to translating the Vision’s targets into measurable development results.

The conference brought together national planners and other stakeholders to discuss ways of strengthening integrated planning, execution, monitoring and evaluation of development priorities.