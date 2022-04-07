PMO seeks Sh150 billion to address seven issues next financial year

By Habel Chidawali More by this Author

Dodoma. Institutions that fall under the Prime Minister’s Office will direct their attention to seven specific issues during the coming financial year.

The issues, revealed when Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa delivered the budget for his office for the financial year 2022/23 in Parliament yesterday, include: the 2022 population and housing census, boosting investment, peace and security for the country, implementation of the 2nd Five-Year Development Plan, private sector growth, cooperating with regional and international peers in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic as well as putting prices of essential products within manageable levels.

In his budget speech, Mr Majaliwa requested the Parliament to endorse a total of Sh148.9 billion for his office and institutions under it for the entire 2022/23 financial year.

Out of the money, Sh101.36 billion is sought for recurrent expenditure while the remaining Sh47.5 billion is for development projects.

Similarly, he sought the Parliament’s endorsement for Sh132.7 billion for the Parliament Fund out of which, Sh127.3 billion is for recurrent expenditure while the remaining Sh5.4 billion is for development expenditure.

He said the government was aware of increases in prices of construction materials, food products, energy and farm implements and directed the Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade to form a team of experts that will make a close follow-up on the subject matter.

“In the same vein, I urge traders to refrain from the allure of wantonly raising prices of their products. When that happens, stern measures will be taken against those engaging in unwarranted price hikes,” he said.

On the census, which will be held in August this year, Mr Majaliwa urged Tanzanians to make sure that they cooperate with officials who will be going around to collect census data.

He said the government will always recognize the role of the private sector and work with it in an effort to attain Tanzania’s development goals.

Considerable funds, he said, would be budgeted in the coming year and spent on areas that seek to maintain peace, unity and security of the nation and its involvement with peers regionally and internationally.