Police arrest lorry driver after Mtwara accident kills three

Mtwara. Police have arrested Ibrahim Joseph, 32, the driver of a lorry allegedly involved in an accident that killed three people and injured six others in Magomeni, Mtwara-Mikindani Municipality.

The driver is alleged to have fled the scene after the accident, which occurred at around 9 am on Tuesday, November 3, 2026, along the Mtwara–Lindi road.

Mtwara Regional Police Commander (RPC) Issa Suleimani said in a statement issued on Tuesday, November 3, 2026, that the accident involved a semi-trailer lorry belonging to GHW (T) Ltd.

He said the accident was caused by the driver's negligence after he allegedly encroached on the opposite side of the road without taking precautions, colliding with an auto-rickshaw.

A resident of Salem in Mtwara Region, Mr Jamswai Nanyanga, 32, was driving the three-wheeler.

“The auto-rickshaw was travelling from Mkanaledi Main Bus Stand towards the ferry, carrying five passengers, when a motorcycle carrying two passengers and following behind crashed into it, resulting in deaths and injuries,” reads part of the statement.

The statement identifies the deceased as Amina Chinakufaa, 42, of Chinolela; Fatuma Bohora, 56, of Luhokwe; and Somoe Hassan, 40, of Madangwa, and that they are all residents of Lindi Region.

The six injured people were identified as a motorcycle taxi rider, Mr Sharifu Mambo, 36; Ms Rukia Lipongo, 34 Ms Hajra Mohamed, 26; Ms Esha Lipondo, 37; Ms Amina Kilimile, 39; and the auto-rickshaw driver Mr Jamswai Nanyanga, 32.

RPC Suleimani said the bodies of the deceased had been taken to the mortuary at Mtwara Regional Referral Hospital (Ligula), while the injured persons were receiving treatment at the Southern Zone Referral Hospital.

He said investigations were ongoing and the suspect would be taken before the relevant legal authorities once the necessary procedures had been completed.

“We are conducting a thorough investigation into the accident and, after completing all the necessary procedures, the suspect will be taken before the relevant legal authorities for further action,” said the RPC.

Some eyewitnesses alleged that the driver had been drinking alcohol before the accident and called on the government to take stronger measures against motorists who violate road safety regulations.

A resident of Magomeni Street, Mr Hassan Chipatu, urged the government to maintain the system of deducting penalty points from drivers who breach traffic rules, saying some motorists continued to disregard the safety of other road users.

“This driver had been drinking alcohol there since the night before, meaning he had been drinking throughout the night. In the morning, he set off without caring about other people or vehicles on the road. The government should help us because we are being killed through negligence,” said Mr Chipatu.

Another resident of Mangoela, Mr Aziz Juma, said he had arrived at the scene before the accident and witnessed some Good Samaritans warning the driver against proceeding because he appeared to be drunk.

He said the driver ignored their warnings and later hit a car parked nearby before the fatal accident occurred.