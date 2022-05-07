Police arrests 31 members of ‘Panya Road’ gang in Dar

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Police in Dar es Salaam has arrested 31 juvenile criminals famously known as ‘Panya Road’ after they were allegedly involved in assault, robbery and inflicting bodily harm to several people in different parts of the city.

According to a statement by Dar es Salaam Special Zone Police Commander Jumanne Muliro, the operation that led to the arrest of the 31 individuals started on April 27.

“The operation which is meant to be continuous started on 27/04/2022 and has succeeded in apprehending these criminals, most of whom are aged between 13-20 years and when they were found in possession of swords, knives, and large scissors which they use to commit crimes,” said ACP Muliro.

He did not however name the exact parts of the city where the young criminals were arrested.

According to the RPC after a thorough interrogations the Police Force identified the suspects who were involved in criminal activities and were able to capture certain items they had stolen including 12 TV sets and 4 cell phones.

He warned that stern actions will be taken against those found in possession of property which are proceeds of such criminal actions in the city

In recent weeks a group of juvenile criminals aka Panya Road have been terrorizing several neighbourhoods in the commercial capital Dar es Salaam