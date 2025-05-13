Police explain detention of Chadema’s Golugwa over travel irregularities

Dar es Salaam. The Dar es Salaam Special Zone Police have confirmed the detention of the Deputy Secretary General (Mainland) of opposition party Chadema, Mr Aman Golugwa, over allegations of travelling in and out of the country without adhering to legal procedures.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, May 13, 2025, the police said Mr Golugwa was arrested at 12:45am at Julius Nyerere International Airport (JNIA) while preparing to depart for Brussels, Belgium.

“The Police arrested the Deputy Secretary General following confidential reports that he has been leaving and re-entering the country without complying with national legal procedures,” the statement said.

The police further noted that investigations are being carried out in collaboration with other security agencies to establish the facts surrounding the alleged unauthorised travel.

“The Dar es Salaam Special Zone Police, in collaboration with other security organs, are conducting a thorough investigation into these claims,” the statement added.

Authorities have called for public calm, urging citizens to disregard misleading information related to the arrest.

“We appeal to members of the public to remain calm and ignore misinformation regarding the legal steps taken in relation to Mr Golugwa,” read part of the statement.

Earlier in the day, Chadema issued a statement via its official X (formerly Twitter) account confirming Mr Golugwa’s arrest. The party explained that he had been scheduled to travel to Belgium to represent Chadema at the International Democracy Union (IDU) meeting, which is set to begin on Wednesday.