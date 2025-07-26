Police explain why Kinondoni tops crime chart as experts propose solutions

Dar es Salaam. Kinondoni has been named Tanzania’s most crime-affected police region, according to the latest Crime and Traffic Incidents Statistics Report (January–December 2024) released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

The report shows that Kinondoni recorded the highest number of both crimes against persons and property in the country.

It also ranked among the top five regions for financial crimes and offences against state security and public order.

In total, 814 cases of crimes against persons, including murder, rape, child desertion and unnatural offences, were reported in the region, alongside 1,864 property-related offences such as robbery, theft and burglary.

Dodoma followed with 772 reported cases, Zanzibar’s Urban West Region had 700, Arusha recorded 699 and Tanga closed the top five with 660.

On the other end of the spectrum, South Pemba recorded the fewest cases (80), followed by North Pemba (103), Simiyu (104), South Unguja (115), and North Unguja (116).

Dar es Salaam Special Zone Police Commander Jumanne Muliro told The Citizen on Thursday, July 24, 2025 that Kinondoni’s high crime numbers are attributable to its role as a major urban and transit area, making it more susceptible to various forms of crime.

“Kinondoni is a gateway for movement into Dar es Salaam, and that makes it a target zone for criminal activity,” he said.

“However, the large number of reports also shows that the public is actively engaged in reporting offences, which helps us in enforcing the law effectively.”

Commander Muliro added that police operations had been intensified across high-risk areas and that collaboration with local communities remained key in maintaining law and order.

Security and defence analyst, Yericko Nyerere, said Kinondoni’s location, urban layout and entertainment economy create conditions that attract and enable criminal networks.

“The region acts as a transit zone, connecting roads, informal settlements and bus terminals. These dynamics make policing more complex,” he explained.

He also noted that Kinondoni’s vibrant nightlife contributes to the problem.

“You have a concentration of clubs, bars and lounges that, while economically valuable, also serve as hotspots for petty crimes, drug dealing and gender-based violence,” he said.

Mr Nyerere urged the adoption of smart policing methods, including CCTV surveillance in nightlife areas, community alert apps and improved street lighting.

Psychologist from the University of Dar es Salaam, Charles Kalungu, pointed to deeper social causes, including peer pressure, mental health challenges, lack of youth empowerment and a culture of entitlement among some young people who inherit property and resist work.

“Many of these youth are vulnerable to negative influences and fall into crime due to frustration and lack of direction,” he said.

He recommended value-based education and youth development campaigns to help steer them toward positive lifestyles.

Sociologist Dr Datius Rweyemamu added that the high level of mobility and weak social ties in Kinondoni communities reduce the effectiveness of neighbourhood surveillance.

“Most residents are short-term tenants or in transition, which weakens community bonds and makes it easier for criminals to blend in,” he said.

He called for stronger local governance structures, including street-level leadership, regulated closing hours for high-risk nightlife venues, and the revival of neighbourhood watch groups.

Another sociologist, Ms Linah Kabula from Saint Augustine University of Tanzania, said Kinondoni’s socio-economic diversity plays a role in fuelling opportunistic crimes.

“Here, you’ll find the wealthy and the poor living side by side, often within the same streets. This disparity can breed resentment and crime,” she said.

She recommended targeted interventions in vulnerable wards, including youth business grants, vocational training, and safe public spaces to keep young people engaged in positive activities.