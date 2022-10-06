Police holding two in connection to Dodoma pupil’s murder

Dodoma. Police have arrested two people in connection with the murder of a Standard 7 pupil of Mtumba Primary School, Farida Makuya, 16.

The pupil was allegedly killed on Tuesday, October 4, 2022 in Mtumba by assailants who raided their home at night.

It is alleged that she was hit on the head with a heavy object while her mother was away on personal business errands.

Farida who was supposed to sit for her Primary School Leaving Examinations which kicked off across the country on October 5 was buried yesterday in the Mtumba cemetery.

Speaking to Mwananchi, Dodoma Regional Police Commander Martin Otieno said that as of Thursday October 6 they were holding two people for interrogations but further searches were ongoing.

Otieno said the incident cannot be tolerated because what was done to Farida was brutal and should be condemned in the strongest possible terms.

"As of now we have arrested two people for interrogations, we are continuing with a search, for this incident all t