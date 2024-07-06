Police receive forensic reports on allegations against former Simiyu RC Yahya Nawanda

Dar es Salaam. Mwanza Regional Police Commander Wilbroad Mutafungwa, announced on Friday, July 5, 2024, that the force has received forensic investigation reports regarding allegations against the former Simiyu Regional Commissioner, Yahya Nawanda, accused of sexually assaulting university student Tumsime Ngemela in Mwanza City.

Mr Mutafungwa made these remarks shortly after Tumsime, 21, spoke to journalists at the Legal and Human Rights Center (LHRC) offices in Dar es Salaam, seeking President Samia Suluhu Hassan's intervention for justice.

Speaking to the press, Commander Mutafungwa stated: "As is standard in criminal investigations, including this one, the case file must be forwarded to the Attorney General's Office."

"This file has already been submitted to the Attorney General's Office along with the forensic investigation reports we received today, packaged and ready to be delivered to the Regional Prosecutor for further legal action," he said.

Commander Mutafungwa confirmed having seen the interviews with the young woman describing the incident in detail, reassuring her of a thorough and professional investigation.

"I want to assure this young woman that the investigation is being conducted meticulously and professionally, and through this process, she will receive the justice she deserves under the law," he said.

According to Commander Mutafungwa, the investigation into these incidents does not involve only the police.

"We are investigating many aspects... but at this stage, we expect guidance from the Regional Prosecutor's Office starting Monday on the steps to be taken," he said.

He confirmed that Dr Nawanda is currently out on bail, explaining that bail is a right afforded to a suspect of his nature under the law and that he reports to the head office of the criminal investigation in Mwanza.

Tumsime's Account

During a press conference on Friday, Tumsime recounted facing several challenges, including being forced to relocate homes after reporting the incident to the police 34 days ago.

Due to these challenges, she appealed to President Samia Suluhu Hassan to intervene to ensure justice is served.

The young woman, a student at a university in Mwanza, alleged that after the incident on June 2, 2024, which occurred in a small car she claimed belonged to Dr Nawanda, she reported to the police and later went to the hospital.

"I received a call from one of the leaders in Mwanza who told me he needed to see me. I told him I couldn't come because I was with the police. He said to hand them the phone, spoke with them, and instructed them to bring me to his office," she claimed.

She alleged that during the meeting at the official's office, he asked her to drop the case, a request also made by Nawanda to resolve the matter out of court.

Regarding the letter circulating on social media to drop the case, Tumsime said she received a letter written and was instructed to copy its contents verbatim.

After copying it, she claimed she signed with a fingerprint, and it was then handed over to the police.

Tumsime urged the government to take the matter to court so that justice can be served for everyone.

"If I am falsely accusing him, I should be punished for it, but if Dr. Nawanda has wronged me, justice should prevail. The delay in bringing this matter to court leads to different interpretations and opinions," she said.