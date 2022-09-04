Police, TCRA educate entrepreneurs about cyberspace

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Morogoro. Morogoro residents have been urged to use online opportunities in order to benefit from growth of information and communication technology services.

This includes promoting agricultural activities, entrepreneurship, and to get education.

The call was made on Sunday September 4, 2022 by the Communications Officer from the Tanzania Communications Authority (TCRA), Robin Ulikaye while providing education to citizens at the market auction in Sabasaba area.

The purpose of the TCRA visit to the auction market was to inform public on how to use communications services, especially the potential offered by the internet.

“There are many opportunities found online including getting education for students, learning and finding markets for your entrepreneurial activities, agriculture, business, and many others that enable you to climb digital space" said Ulikaye.

Speaking of the authority’s campaign dubbed Kwea Kidigitali, Ulikaye said the aim is to make sure public receives education for the proper and safe use of the Internet, including understanding the opportunities available online.

TCRA insists that when using these networks, people should make sure they check their phone number registration by dialing *106#, then follow the instructions.

“If you find a number that you do not recognize were registred by you national ID, make sure you contact your network service provider as soon as possible to get the numbers removed,” he stressed.

In addition, he emphasized that in order to provide information to the task force working with the police force, a user of communication services should report the number that sent him the fraudulent message to the number 15040.

According to him, the service is free of charge and anyone can use it anytime.

For his part, Morogoro regional Assistant Inspector of Police, Fadhil Magombela, who is also in charge of the cybercrime, noted the goal of the force has a goal to participate in educating the public about they cberspaces.

He noted that the police wants to make sure that citizens receive comprehensive education about their safety when they are on the Internet.

"We call on public to report to police stations when corned online so that measures can be taken," said Magombela.