President Samia appoints Wambura new IGP

Dar es Salaam. President Samia Suluhu Hassan has on Wednesday, July 20 appointed Camilius Wambura as Tanzania's Inspector General of Police.

Prior to his appointment Wambura was the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

The new IGP replaces Simon Sirro who has been named Tanzania's ambassador to Zimbabwe.

Sirro who was former Dar es Salaam Special Zone Police Commander was appointed to the top police job on May 29, 2017 replacing Ernest Mangu.

In the latest appointment the Commander in Chief of the armed forces also appointed Ramadhan Hamisi Kingai as the new Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

In a statement by the directorate of Presidential Communication which was issued in the early hours of Wednesday, the latest appointees are set to be sworn-in today at State House Chamwino, Dodoma.

The appointment of Camilius Wambura makes him the 11th Inspector General of Police since the formation of the United Republic of Tanzania in 1964.

Those who have held this office before include:

Elangwa N.Shaidi : 1964 -1970 Hamza Azizi : 1970-1973 Samwel H. Pundugu: August 7, 1973 – August 1975 Philemon N. Mgaya; August 8, 1975 – November 1980 Solomon Liani: November 2, 1980 – November 30, 1984 Harun G Mahundi : December 1, 1984 – May 3, 1996 Omary Mahita: May 4, 1996 – March 2, 2006 Saidi A Mwema: March 3, 2006 – December 30, 2013 Ernest Mangu January 1, 2014 – May 29, 2017 Simon Sirro : May 29, 2017 – July 19, 2022

