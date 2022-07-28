President Samia changes 10 Regional Commissioners, drops 9 in latest appointments

By Bethsheba Wambura More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. President Samia Suluhu Hassan has on Thursday July 28, 2022 made changes of Regional Commissioners with others being shifted to new stations and nine others dropped.

In the changes, familiar faces in the Tanzania’s politics, including Peter Serukamba and Raphael Chegeni got the nod.

In a press statement signed by the directorate of State House communication Zuhura Yunus, President Hassan has appointed Albert Chalamila as new Regional Commissioner for Kagera replacing Major General Charles Mbuge who has been dropped.

Chalamila previously served as RC for Mwanza and Mbeya.

Peter Serukamba a former member of parliament for Northern Kigoma has been appointed RC for Singida replacing Dr. Binilith Mahenge.

Also making a return is former Busega lawmaker Dr Rapahel Chegeni will serve as RC in Mara region taking over from Ally Hapi whose appointment has been revoked.

In other new appointments Fatma Mwasa becomes the new Regional Commissioner of Morogoro taking over from Martin Shigella who has been moved to Geita.

Halima Dendego replaces Queen Sendiga as the new Regional Commissioner of Iringa, as Sendiga heads to Rukwa.

The District Commissioner of Longido, Nurdin Babu has been promoted and will serve as Regional Commissioner of Kilimanjaro replacing Stephen Kagaigai whose appointment has been revoked.

Dr. Yahaya Nawanda has been promoted from District Commisioner of Tabora to be Regional Commissioner of Simiyu replacing David Kafulila who has been revoked.

In Mtwara, Colonel Ahmed Abbas Ahmed is the new regional commissioner replacing Brigadier General Marco Gaguti.

Colonel Laban Elias Thomas formerly, DC of Nyasa replaces Ambassador Colonel Wilbert Ibuge in Ruvuma. Ibuge has been left out in new appointments.

In another development, President Samia shifted nine regional commissioners from their current work stations.

Those who have been shifted includes; Anthony Mtaka from Dodoma will now serve as RC of Njombe whereas in Rukwa Queen Sendiga takes over as the new RC.

The former Tanzania Telecommunications Company Limited (TTCL), director general Waziri Kindamba has been moved to Songwe from Njombe.

Martin Reuben Shigella has been transferred to Geita, whereas Omary Mgumba takes over in Tanga from Songwe, as Tanga RC Adam Malima heads to Mwanza region and Rosemary Staki Senyamule from Geita now becomes RC of Dodoma.

10 regional commissioners will continue at the same stations these include ; Amos Makalla (Dar es Salaam), John Mongella (Arusha), Mwanamvua Mrindoko (Katavi), Charles Makongoro Nyerere (Manyara), Zainab Telack (Lindi), and Juma Homera (Mbeya).

The list also includes; Thobias Andengenye (Kigoma), Sophia Mjema (Shinyanga), Ambassador Batilda Burian (Tabora), and Abubakar Kunenge (Coast region).

Among those dropped includes former national assembly clerk Stephen Kigaigai who was RC in Kilimanjaro: former Member of Parliament for Kigoma South constituency David Kafulila who was RC for Simiyu.

Also dropped out are, Regional commissioner for Mwanza Robert Gabriel, Mara RC Ally Hapi, Mtwara RC Brigadier General Marco Gaguti, Ruvuma RC Colonel Wilbert Ibuge, Kagera RC Mjaor General Charles Mbuge.

Meanwhile, Singida RC Dr Bilinith Mahenge and Rukwa RC Joseph Mkirikiti also dropped.

“The newly appointed regional commissioner will be sworn in on August 1, 2022 at State House Dodoma,” the statement read.

Following the early hours of Thursday reshuffle of regional commissioners by President Hassan, Tanzania now has eight female Regional Commissioners out of a total of 26, equivalent to 30.7 percent.