President Samia: I’ve never killed anyone

Songea. President Samia Suluhu Hassan has strongly denied allegations of her involvement in any killings, describing the claims as baseless and stemming from individuals who lack substantial arguments, resorting instead to offensive accusations.

"I have never killed anyone. Maybe I’ve stepped on an ant, but not a human being," she said while addressing the General Meeting of CCM’s Women’s Wing (UWT) on September 28, 2024, in Songea, Ruvuma Region.

The President urged UWT members to defend her against defamatory remarks, emphasizing that one leader's voice alone is not enough to counter such allegations. "My request to you, UWT, is to stand firm. You know the truth.

One leader’s voice alone is not enough to respond to these allegations, and perhaps when these claims were made, I was attending to other responsibilities. Stand up and respond—what are you afraid of?" she said.

She called on UWT to speak up on her behalf, cautioning them against being intimidated. "If you are told that your Chairperson and President is a murderer, respond, ‘Yes, she has killed the negative forces of opposition, eliminated poverty-inducing paths in this country, and boosted the economy.’

If they say your President and Chairperson is a murderer, respond, ‘Yes, she has killed the darkness that overshadowed Tanzania and made the nation shine on the global stage.’ That is what your President has eliminated," she added.

Her comments come in the wake of increasing concern over abductions across the country, including the recent kidnapping and murder of Mohamed Ally Kibao, a former leader of the opposition party, Chadema.

Kibao was abducted on the night of September 6, 2024, while traveling on a Tashrif bus from Dar es Salaam to Tanga. Eyewitnesses reported that unidentified individuals forcibly removed him from the bus, handcuffed him, and took him away.

Kibao’s body was found on September 8, 2024, in the Ununio Tegeta area and later identified at Mwananyamala Regional Referral Hospital.

His murder led to calls from opposition leaders and activists for immediate government action, with some demanding the resignation of Minister of Home Affairs Hamad Masauni.

Foreign diplomats, including representatives from the European Union, the British and Canadian High Commissions, and the embassies of Norway and Switzerland, issued a joint statement condemning the abduction and murder of Mohamed Ally Kibao and calling for a thorough investigation.

In response, President Samia urged foreign diplomats to respect the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations (1961), reminding them that Tanzania is governed by its own Constitution, not external directives.

Speaking on September 17, 2024, during the 60th anniversary of the Tanzania Police Force, she addressed recent criticisms from diplomats representing the US, EU, UK, and Canada.

"It is surprising that this death has sparked condemnation, with some even labeling our government as killers. This is not right…we must condemn all such incidents," she said.

The President expressed her surprise at the international attention given to Kibao’s death, noting that other tragic deaths in Tanzania, such as those involving children and albinos, often go unremarked by the same diplomatic community.

She suggested that the diplomats might have acted in their personal capacities rather than on behalf of their governments. She added that if necessary, she would address the issue directly with the heads of state from the countries in question.

“We are not here to be directed on what to do within our own country. We have a constitution, laws, customs, and traditions that guide us,” she said, emphasizing that Tanzania has never instructed its ambassadors to issue public statements regarding incidents in other countries.