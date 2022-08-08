President Samia launches new Mbeya RC office block

By Hellen Nachilongo More by this Author

Mbeya. The government has said that it will focus on good governance and continue to invest in construction of buildings to create a conducive environment for civil servants.

The President Samia Suluhu Hassan said that she will ensure her administration does justice to its people.

"The government will focus to constructing courts and invest in buildings to create conducive environment for its professional and citizens. Research shows that when civil servants work in conducive environment it is easy to be productive, "she said.

She made the remarks during the launch of Mbeya Regional Commissioner Offices which was constructed by Tanzania Building Agency (TBA) at a cost of Sh6 billion.

The president said she was satisfied with the work done because there is value for money.

"When I decided to come and launch the building, I thought it was just a small building but when I received images, I was impressed with the work done," he said.

She added: On good governance, this is what the government is doing to ensure we improve areas where citizens go to access services and when they reach the premises they should be served and service provider should like their places of work. The government is continue to construct such buildings in different parts of the country.

TBA director general Daudi Kandoro praised the president for accepting to launch the building despite a busy schedule.

He stressed that it is their responsibility to ensure the buildings are constructed are in a better standard ensure their durability.