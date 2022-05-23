President Samia leaves for Ghana

By Bethsheba Wambura More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. President Samia Suluhu Hassan has on Monday May 23, 2022 left the country for Ghana on a three-day work visit, State House has announced.

During her stay in the Western Africa country, President Samia will participate in a dialogue that will discuss opportunities and challenges facing African countries including the growing impact of climate change.

“The dialogue will also look at the rising food prices and sustainable energy,” reads the statement issued on Tuesday by the presidency.

Also, while in Ghana the head of the state will receive her Africa Road Builders–Babacar Ndiaye Trophy, after being named 2022 winner of the award.

Sponsored by the African Development Bank (AfDB), the Africa Road Builders Babacar Ndiaye Trophy is organized by Acturoutes, an information platform on infrastructure and roads in Africa, and the organisation Media for Infrastructure and Finance in Africa (MIFA), a network of African journalists specialising in road infrastructure.

“The trophy is given every year during AfDB’s Annual Meetings. This year it will take place in Accra, Ghana,” the statement adds.

This is the first Western Africa trip for Samia since she became President a year ago.

Earlier, the president met and held talks with the Chief Executive Officer at Anglogold Ashanti Ltd, Dr Alberto Calderon at the State House in Dodoma.

Anglogold Ashanti Ltd is the owner of the Geita Gold Mine (GGM) located in Chato.