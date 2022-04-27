President Samia pardons 3,826 inmates to mark 58 years of the Union

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. President Samia Suluhu Hassan yesterday freed 3,826 prisoners in celebrating 58 years of the union between Tanganyika and Zanzibar.

The two countries merged in 1964 to form the current Tanzania in cementing the blood relationship of their peoples and for security reasons.

Tanganyika President Julius Nyerere and his Zanzibar counterpart Abeid Amani Karume agreed to unite after series of discussions that resulted into the Artles of Union.

The Head of State normally pardons some inmates during celebrations of the Union marked every April 26 and during the Independence anniversaries on December 9.

“Her Excellency the President exercised her constitutional powers to pardon the 3,826 prisoners in celebrating the 58 years of the union between Tanganyika and Zanzibar,” Home Affairs minister Hamad Masuni said in a statement.

“It’s a historical day to our nation,” he added.

The presidential pardon will involve prisoners in terminal stage, those with chronic diseases, above 70 years, breast-feeding mothers and those with physical and mental disability but all must have served quarter of their sentence, the statement added.

According to the statement, all prisoners who have served quarter of their sentences are also entitled to a reduction of aquarter of their sentences.

Last April, President Hassan pardoned 5,001 prisoners from different correctional facilities across the country which has over 30,000 prisoners. (The Citizen Reporter)