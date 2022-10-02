President Samia reshuffles cabinet

Dar es Salaam. President Samia Suluhu Hassan has on Sunday October 2, made changes to her cabinet, dropping one and bringing in the former MP and minister Angelah Kairuki.

The reshuffle comes in five months after she made a minor changes in cabinet in April this year.

In the new changes announced in statement by the Directorate of Presidential Communication Stergomena Tax has been appointed as Minister for Foreign Affairs and East Africa Cooperation, replacing Liberata Mulamula.

Prior to the new appointment Tax served as the Defence Minister, being the first woman into the docket.