President Samia’s husband buried in Kizimkazi, leaves two widows

Unguja. The husband of President Samia Suluhu Hassan, Mr Hafidh Ameir Hassan has been buried in Kizimkazi, South Unguja Region, leaving behind two widows, four children and 15 grandchildren.

The funeral prayer held on Monday, September 7, 2026, was led by Zanzibar Grand Mufti Sheikh Saleh Omar Kaabi.

Government, religious and political leaders attended the funeral, led by Vice President Deogratius Ndejembi, Zanzibar President Dr Hussein Ali Mwinyi and Prime Minister Mwigulu Nchemba.

Vice President Deogratius Ndejembi places soil on the grave of Hafidh Ameir Hassan, the late husband of President Samia Suluhu Hassan, during his burial in Kizimkazi, Unguja, Zanzibar. PHOTO | COURTESY

Who was Hafidh Ameir?

Reading the deceased's biography, Deputy Director of State House Communications, Mr Shabaan Kisu, said the deceased was born on January 1, 1946, in Kisakasaka village, West B District, Urban West Region, Unguja.

He said the deceased began his education at Kombeni Shakani School in West B District, completing primary education in 1960 before proceeding to secondary education at Tumekuja Secondary School in Mkunazini, where he graduated in 1965.

“Throughout his life, the deceased continued to take advantage of various educational and training opportunities to advance his professional knowledge, particularly in teaching and agriculture,” he said.

According to Mr Kisu, in 1970 Hafidh joined the Zanzibar Teachers’ College and graduated in 1973.

He was subsequently employed as a teacher and taught at various schools in Tanzania.

He said in 1980 Hafidh was selected to study agriculture at Uyole Agricultural College in Mbeya, enabling him to expand his knowledge and skills in agriculture, which became an important part of his professional life.

In 1982, he was employed as an agriculture instructor at Fidel Castro School in Pemba.

In 1986, he secured an opportunity to further his studies in agriculture in Sri Lanka, where he pursued a diploma and graduated in 1988, specialising in coconut farming.

After returning to Zanzibar in 1988 following his studies in Sri Lanka, the deceased continued working at the Ministry of Agriculture.

Mr Kisu said that, determined to further his academic qualifications, the deceased pursued a master’s degree in agricultural machinery engineering in Britain in 1990.

After completing his studies in Britain, he returned to Zanzibar and continued working at the Ministry of Agriculture until his retirement in 2005.

After retirement, the deceased continued teaching at Kizimbani Agricultural College in Unguja.

Before his death on September 7, 2026, he had been suffering from heart disease and had received treatment at various hospitals.

Others who attended the funeral included Zanzibar Second Vice President Hemed Suleiman Abdullah, retired fourth-phase President Jakaya Kikwete, former Zanzibar President Amani Abeid Karume, former Zanzibar President, Dr Ali Mohammed Shein, and former First Vice President of Zanzibar Othman Masoud Othman.