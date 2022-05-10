President Samia to visit Uganda

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

President Samia Suluhu is set to travel to Uganda on Tuesday, May 10 for a two-day official visit at the invitation of President Yoweri Museveni, State House has announced.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, by the Director of Presidential Communications Zuhura Yunus the visit is meant to strengthen relations and socio-economic cooperation.

The two leaders are set to discuss energy, trade, travel and health cooperation, among others.

This is the second time President Samia is visiting Uganda since she took over office in March 2021.