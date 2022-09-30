President Samia wades into 'Congo dust', Octopus soup debate

Dodoma. President Samia Suluhu Hassan has today called on nutrition experts to find out why Tanzanian youth are into the use of Congo dust and octopus soup to boost their sexual performance.



She said as a nation it is important to find out the root cause of why young, and energetic men are resorting to such methods, adding that there was need to find out if it is nutritional issue.

Use of Octopus soup and Congo dust to boost potency have notoriously become common among Tanzania’s urban youth.

The President was speaking in Dodoma during the signing of nutritional contracts supervision in the country.

During the event, the Head of State said the Nutrition Policy 1992 is outdated and it was probable that some stakeholder are not aware of the content.



“Let’s review and see how we can reform to meet demand of the present environment and time. This is the directive to the government if it is the ministry of Health or any other responsible for nutritional issues,” she said.



“You should also review the national guidelines on Infant and Young Child Feeding of 2013. When it was released, the guideline showed the nutrition situation at that particular time that wasn’t good and what sectors were supposed to do to improve nutrition sector in the country,” she added.



According to her, the guideline also outlined budgetary issues especially how the government should disburse nutrition budget that should ultimately trickle downward to the grassroots level.

President Samia directed review of the Food and Nutrition Policy of 1992 and the national guidelines on Infant and Young Child Feeding in the country.



The head of state also instructed review of the National Multisectoral Nutrition Action Plan (NMNAP) 2016/17-2021/22 and increased people centered development.



She also directed the minister of State in the President’s Office Regional Administration and Local Government (PO-RALG) to act against public officials implicated in embezzlement of funds intended to address nutrition challenges.