Private teachers body and Tucta on collision course ahead of Labour Day

By Jacob Mosenda More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania Private School Teachers Union (TPTU) and Trade Union Congress of Tanzania (Tucta) yesterday tussled over registration of worker unions where the former claimed that some of the unions are discriminated against.

TPTU alleged that Tucta excluded private sector-based trade unions compared to those in the public sector, denying the former a chance to participate in the May 1 celebrations.

But, Tucta pointed out that TPTU was not among the 13 registered labour unions, so even participating in the May 1 celebrations would be difficult for unregistered bodies.

While launching the union’s Labour Day uniform TPTU secretary general Julius Mabula said since its inception they have never participated at the national ceremony.

He said the country had a total 32 trade unions, but Tucta has not recognised 19 of them including TPTU which applied for registration in the federation and was rejected.

“We have never been told the basic reasons for discriminating over other unions. We don’t understand why Tucta has been reluctant to address our concerns, especially for unions engaged with private sector workers,” said Mr Mabula.

Advertisement

Similarly, he said the union has not been involved in the Labour Day celebrations, and thus in this year they have decided to participate even if they haven’t been invited and have already written to all regional administrative secretaries requesting participation in the celebrations.

“The celebrations are for all workers and not just a few. We have seen that we cannot sit back and relax. But so far we have been answered by only four regions: Mwanza, Coast, Ruvuma and Mara,” he said.

However, speaking to The Citizen about the allegations, Tucta president Tumaini Nyamhokya said the May 1 celebrations were Tucta’s activities, stressing that TPTU was not a member.

“We have never seen their application. We have 13 labour unions and three others have submitted applications. So, TPTU is not our member and we have never seen their applications to participate in the national event either,” he said.

“Maybe they were registered with the registrar of unions but not Tucta, and there are parties that are not our members who have applied to participate in May 1 and we have allowed them, TPTU is not one of them,” said Mr Nyamhokya.

Meanwhile, TPTU president Cornel Budolo called on the government to enact a new law that would allow subsidies to private schools and other productive sectors.

“Also, I call on all private school owners to allow all teachers to participate fully in the celebrations,” said Mr Budolo.