Prof Jay discharged from Muhimbili National Hospital

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Former Mikumi MP and hip hop artiste Joseph Haule aka Prof Jay has been discharged from Muhimbili National Hospital when he was undergoing treatment for 127 days.

In a post the Hospital made the announcement saying the singer has been discharged after showing great improvement.

Prof Jay was admitted at the facility in the second week of January in a critical condition with his family calling for the public to raise funds for medical bills which had risen to the tune of Sh4 million per week.

It was then that President Samia announced that government would take care of all his medical bills for the entire period of his treatment at the facility.