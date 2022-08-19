Prof Mwandosya appointed Ewura board Chairman

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. President Samia Suluhu Hassan has on Friday, August 19, appointed Prof Mark Mwandosya as the board chairman of the Energy and Water Utility Regulatory Authority (Ewura).

In a statement released by the Directorate of Presidential Communications, the appointment of Pro Mwandosya took effect from August 15, 2022.

Prof Mwandosya 72, replaces Jamidu Hazzam Yahya whose tenure at the regulatory authority has come to an end.

The former don brings a vast experience in the sector having served as Commissioner at the Ministry of Water, Energy and Minerals from 1985 to 1990, Principal Secretary at the Ministry of Water, Energy and Minerals from 1990 to 1992.

He comes into the energy sector at a time when global petroleum prices are spiraling due to the effects of the war in Ukraine.

With over 20 years as a lecturer both in Tanzania and abroad, Prof Mwandosya has been chairman of the board of directors of the Tanzania Petroleum Development Corporation (TPDC) and chairman of the Tanzanian and Italian Petroleum Refining Company Ltd (TIPER).

The former CCM legislator for Rungwe East, was also chairman of the National Urban Water Authority, chairman of Williamson Diamonds Ltd, chairman of SIEMENS (Tanzania) Ltd and chairman of the board of directors of the Tanzania Industrial Research and Development Organisation (TIRDO) among others.