Public Notice

We regret to inform our esteemed audiences that we shall be ceasing publication across all our online media platforms with immediate effect due to the Tanzania Communications Regulatory Authority (TCRA) suspending all our online media services licences for 30 days, citing publication of prohibited content that violates the Electronics and Postal Communications (Online Content) Regulations, 2020.

Mwananchi Communications Limited (MCL) remains committed to delivering exceptional journalism that empowers the nation. We will continue to serve you, our esteemed readers, through our daily print editions, and other non-online products and offerings as we engage the regulators on a way forward. Thank you for your continued support.