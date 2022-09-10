Queen Elizabeth II death: Tanzania declares five days of mourning

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

President Samia Suluhu Hassan has declared five days of national mourning following the death of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II.

National mourning starts September 10 to September 14. During the five days all flags will fly at half mast, including those at embassies and foreign missions.

In a communique signed by the director of presidential communication, the president asked Tanzanians to join British citizens during this tough period as they mourn the death of their longest-serving monarch.

Similarly, Kenya also declared four days of mourning Queen Elizabeth.