Questions swirl over EAC chief’s early exit

Arusha. Questions are swirling over the imminent exit of Dr Peter Mathuki as East African Community (EAC) secretary-general (SG).

The Kenyan diplomat, who was appointed to the powerful post three years ago, has been posted to Moscow as Kenya’s ambassador to Russia.

The surprise move has sent tremors among the partner states as well as the EAC staff scattered in various institutions across the region.

His unexpected removal has raised questions as to how secure the post of EAC SG is from the constantly unfolding trends at Arusha.

Senior officials at the EAC secretariat, in particular, declined to comment on the matter when contacted by The Citizen.

“I cannot say anything not because I’m not an official spokesperson. I’m also in the dark and therefore cannot comment,” said a senior official.

She added that she was not aware if the tenure of the secretary-general could be cut short tor not.

President William Ruto of Kenya announced on Friday that Dr Mathuki would be posted to Moscow as Kenya’s ambassador to Russia.

The reassignment took many staff members at the EAC head seat in Arusha and those of affiliated institutions across the region by surprise.

Under the EAC Treaty, the SG is appointed by the Summit of Heads of State after nomination by the country eligible to have its national at the helm.

He or she shall serve a fixed five year term. The terms and conditions shall be determined by the EAC Council of Ministers and the Summit.

Some EAC staff members pleaded they were not aware that a serving SG can be recalled by his country in the middle of his/her tenure and assigned other duties.

However, one official who appeared knowledgeable on the matter, said the staff rules were clear that the SG or any other bona fide employee of the EAC can be recalled home by his/her government.

Others had hinted that Dr Mathuki’s departure could take some time as the processes for his exit and replacement will have to go through the Council of Ministers and the Summit.

But Allan Mosses, the President of a lobby called Friends of East Africa said although such appointments are made by the EAC Summit, the president of the SG’s country can revoke it.

“Such things do happen as long as one is a public servant. Senior officials of the EAC do originate from their countries and should be ready for changes,” he said.

But he wondered as to why Dr Mathuki’s new assignment to Mosco did not have to wait until the end of his tenure in two years’ time.

“That we leave to the Kenya system. The appointing authority has decided and we cannot say much on President Ruto’s decision,” he pointed out.

Redeployment of the second Kenyan national to serve as the Community’s SG have come alongside graft allegations at the secretariat by the regional lawmakers currently meeting in Nairobi.

However, Mr Mosses said Dr Mathuki had his positive side during his three year (2021-245) stint at the helm of the regional organization.

“He was passionate about EAC integration. He had been very busy advocating for the EAC. He was approachable and can listen,” he said.

He said the outgoing SG has left a mark in that he spearheaded the expansion of the bloc which had seen the admission of DR Congo and Somalia.

An official of one of the Arusha-based bodies affiliated to the EAC admitted it was still too early for him to digest the change of guard at the EAC.

He nevertheless expressed his worries that sudden changes often impacted on programmes initiated with the development partners.

“Ongoing engagements with the development partners may not be achieved. But if it is inevitable, he (Dr Mathuki) has to leave,” he told The Citizen at the EAC seat on condition of anonymity.

He said as an oversight body, the graft allegations raised by Eala should be respected “unless there is evidence to the contrary”.

He added; “His removal has been engineered by Eala. We have to be objective. There should be evidence. But Mathuki has been doing well in stakeholder engagement”.

It could not be established as to when Dr Mathuki would finally exit given that Dr Ruto’s announcement on Friday to redeploy him also named his nominated successor.

She is MS Catherine Mwende Mueke, a long time UN staffer whose appointment will have to be endorsed by the EAC Summit of Heads of State.