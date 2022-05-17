Rare white buffalo seen in Tarangire National Park

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

A rare white buffalo has been sighted in Tarangire National Park attracting hundreds who were eager to catch a glimpse of the animal for the first time in life.

The buffalo was spotted on Monday in the park, in an area where animals gather to drink water and causing many tourists who were in the reserve to start following him but also started attracting researchers to the area.

The buffalo was bigger than the rest of the herd and was seen mixing freely with the rest of the herd, most of the time standing in the middle.

From the look of things the white buffalo has been part of the herd for a very long time given the kind of association it had with the others with some observers saying it could have been born in the peripheries of the park.

White buffalos are rare, according to conservationists, just one out of every 10 million buffalo born are white and they are also considered sacred amongst certain communities.

The Tarangire National park is located slightly off the popular northern Tanzania Safari Circuit, the park lies between the meadows of Masai Steppe to the south east and the lakes of the Great Rift Valley to the north and west.

Within the northern part of Tarangire is the permanent River Tarangire also known as the life-line of the park particularly in the dry season when most of the region is totally dry.

The river flows northwards until it exits the park in the northwestern corner to pour its waters into Lake Burungi.