Rotary president-elect lauds local social service initiatives

Dar es Salaam. Rotary International President-elect, Mario César Martins de Camargo, has arrived in Tanzania for a three-day official visit aimed at recognising and reinforcing Rotary’s community development efforts in the country.

Accompanied by Rotary International Director, Daniel Tanase, and members of Rotary District 9214—which comprises Tanzania and Uganda the President-elect began his visit with a tour of the Paediatric Oncology Ward at Muhimbili National Hospital. Rotary contributed Sh3 billion ($1.2 million) towards the construction of the specialised ward.

The delegation also visited Mtakuja Primary School in Kinondoni Municipality, where they observed the success of two flagship initiatives: a desk donation project and an environmental conservation campaign.

To date, Rotary has donated 3,900 desks valued at over Sh495 million, benefiting more than 11,000 pupils across primary schools in the Dar es Salaam region by eliminating the need for children to sit on the floor.

In its environmental efforts, Rotary has launched a major tree planting campaign, including activities in Kazimzumbwi Forest in Kisarawe. Over 8,000 trees have been planted nationwide as part of Rotary’s commitment to environmental preservation and sustainable community development.

The visit underscores Rotary International’s continued support for its clubs and initiatives in Tanzania, recognising the tangible impact of their social projects.

President-elect Mario’s trip follows the 100th Conference of District 9214, recently held in Dar es Salaam and officiated by Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa. The event marked a century of Rotary service in the district.