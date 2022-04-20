RwandAir plane skids off runaway at Entebbe airport

By Daily Monitor More by this Author

A passenger plane carrying about 60 people skidded off the runway this morning while landing at Entebbe international airport but the passengers and the crew disembarked safely.

The RwandAir flight RWD 464 from Nairobi was landing at Entebbe airport at 5:31am when it skidded off the runway, according to airport sources.

At least 20 out of an estimated 60 people aboard, were Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba’s visitors from Kigali.

The ladies according to insiders were invited by the first son to grace his 48th birth day party scheduled on April 24.

Lt Gen Muhoozi who is also the commander of land forces, sent out a tweet two days ago, confirming that Ms Jolly Mutetsi, the former Miss Rwanda, whom he described as “an old friend” would grace his glamorous birth day party.

He had also indicated that people from East Africa, Africa and all over the world would be free to attend.

While investigations are ongoing to establish the cause, sources at the airport blamed poor markings on the new runway and poor visibility instigated by a morning downpour.

“RwandaAir flight WB464 upon landing at Entebbe International Airport early this morning was involved in a runway excursion as a result of bad weather. All passengers and flight crew deplaned safely with no reported injuries,” Rwanda’s national carrier said in a statement.

Uganda's Civil Aviation Authority said the second (alternate) runway 12/30 was operational for small and light aircraft.

“All efforts are underway to remove the aircraft from the runway strip so that the main runway can return to full use,” the aviation authority said in a statement.

This is not the first time a plane skidded off the runway. On January 2019, an Ethiopian Airlines (Boeing 737-800) carrying 139 people skidded off the runway when it landed at 12:41 am.