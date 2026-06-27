Sabasaba goes fully digital as Tanzania ushers in a new era of smart trade fairs

Dar es Salaam. Visitors heading to this year's Dar es Salaam International Trade Fair (DITF), popularly known as Sabasaba, will need more than enthusiasm to enter the exhibition grounds—they will also need a smartphone.

In a landmark move that reflects Tanzania's growing digital transformation agenda, the Government has abolished paper tickets for the 50th edition of the country's flagship trade exhibition, making digital tickets the only means of entry.

The decision signals a major shift in the way one of East Africa's largest trade fairs will operate, placing technology at the centre of visitor experience as Tanzania pushes to expand digital services across public institutions and the business sector.

Speaking to journalists in Dar es Salaam on Friday, the Minister for Industry and Trade, Judith Kapinga, said all entry tickets would be purchased electronically through the TanTrade Biashara App.

"We have completely done away with paper tickets. All tickets will be digital to simplify services and eliminate unnecessary inconvenience for visitors," Ms Kapinga said.

Android users can already access the platform to purchase tickets, while the version for Apple App Store users is expected to become available once final technical processes are completed.

The digital ticketing system forms part of a broader package of innovations introduced for this year's exhibition, which marks the Golden Jubilee of the Dar es Salaam International Trade Fair.

Running from June 28 to July 13, the exhibition carries the theme: "Sabasaba International Trade Fair for Tanzania's Development," with the sub-theme: "Tanzanian Products Going Further Globally and a More Digital Tanzania in Trade."

Beyond replacing paper tickets, organisers have also introduced a digital Wayfinder system that will allow visitors to use their mobile phones to navigate the expansive exhibition grounds and locate exhibitors with ease.

The innovation is expected to significantly reduce the time visitors spend searching for exhibition stands, particularly as this year's fair is set to attract a record number of participants.

According to Ms Kapinga, more than 3,891 exhibitors, including over 430 international exhibitors from more than 23 countries, are expected to participate.

Visitor numbers are projected to exceed 590,000, underlining the growing importance of the exhibition as a regional business and investment platform.

"This year's exhibition will set a new record both in participation and in the use of digital technology to improve the visitor experience," she said.

The minister added that the fair is also expected to generate more than 12,800 direct and indirect jobs, further reinforcing its contribution to Tanzania's economy through trade, investment and entrepreneurship.

The digital transition mirrors the Government's wider ambition of building a technology-driven economy, where digital platforms improve service delivery, promote efficiency and create new opportunities for businesses.

Preparations for the exhibition are now at an advanced stage, with extensive renovation works completed on exhibition halls, office buildings, tents, food service areas, water systems, sanitation facilities and specially designed Golden Jubilee attractions.

Ms Kapinga said the anniversary celebrations were intended not only to commemorate five decades of the country's premier trade exhibition but also to demonstrate Tanzania's readiness to embrace innovation as a driver of economic growth.

"The theme reflects the Government's commitment to making Tanzania a regional hub for trade, investment and the application of technology across East Africa and the continent," she said.

The official opening ceremony is scheduled for July 3, while a special Golden Jubilee Awards Night will be held on July 6 to recognise outstanding contributors to the exhibition's history.