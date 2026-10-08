Saccos growth lifts governance stakes

Dar es Salaam. The growth of Tanzania’s Savings and Credit Cooperative Societies (Saccos) into a Sh1.4 trillion sector has raised the stakes for governance and protection of members’ savings as African cooperative leaders prepare to meet in Tanzania next week.

Tanzania will host the 26th Savings and Credit Cooperatives Associations (Sacca) Congress from October 11 to 16, bringing together about 1,300 participants from 30 countries. The meeting comes after years of efforts to rebuild confidence in a cooperative movement that previously faced challenges involving weak governance, poor management and misuse of members’ funds.

Speaking to The Citizen yesterday, Credit Cooperative Union League of Tanzania (SCCULT) chief executive officer Mr Hassani Mnyone said Saccos had accumulated assets of Sh1.4 trillion by December 2024 and issued about Sh1.2 trillion in loans to low- and middle-income earners, farmers, small businesses and other income-generating activities.

According to him, “The congress gives Tanzania an opportunity to showcase what has been achieved in governance, regulation, technology, innovation and member-centred financial services, but it is also an opportunity to reflect on what still needs to be done.”

He said the congress should therefore not only be seen as a meeting. It should also be a moment to reaffirm the principles that have driven the transformation of the cooperative movement and ensure that growth continues to benefit members.

“The growth of Saccos shows the important role they are playing in providing financial services to members, particularly those engaged in agriculture, small businesses and other income-generating activities,” he said.

The scale of the sector, he said, also makes governance and protection of members’ savings increasingly important as Saccos handle larger amounts of money. “The more the sector grows, the greater the responsibility to ensure that members’ money is protected through strong governance, proper management and accountability,” he said.

The growth is expected to continue, with 2025 performance projected to push Saccos’ assets towards Sh1.6 trillion, loans towards Sh1.3 trillion and membership close to two million. According to the Tanzania Cooperative Development Commission (TCDC), Saccos had about Sh1.20 trillion in outstanding loans by December 2024.

Mr Mnyone said the sector’s expansion followed efforts that gained momentum in 2017 after stakeholders recognised the need to restore confidence in Saccos following cases involving embezzlement, weak governance and poor management.

“Since 2017, there has been a deliberate effort to rebuild the movement, strengthen institutions and restore members’ confidence. The progress we are seeing today is part of that transformation,” he said.

The reforms will form part of the wider discussion at the congress, which Mr Mnyone said would allow Tanzania to share its experience while learning from other cooperative movements.

That reflection comes as technology becomes increasingly important to Saccos, with institutions adopting ICT and digital services to improve access, information management and service delivery.