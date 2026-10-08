Saccos growth lifts governance stakes

By  Gadiosa Lamtey

Business Reporter

Mwananchi Communications Ltd

What you need to know:

  • The scale of the sector, he said, also makes governance and protection of members’ savings increasingly important as Saccos handle larger amounts of money

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