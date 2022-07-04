Samia challenges Tanzania’s private sector to be more active

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. President Samia Suluhu Hassan has urged the private sector to be active in taking up the various investment opportunities available in Tanzania.

The Head of State made the statement on July 4, 2022, at the Dar es Salaam State House where she witnessed the signing of the construction project of the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) lot number four covering 168 kilometres between Tabora and Isaka.

The $900.1 million (Sh2.094 trillion) project contract was signed between the Tanzania Railway Corporation (TRC) and Turkish contractor, Yapi Merkez.

During the event, another three-year contract was signed between TRC and Korea Railway (Korail) of South Korea, intended to provide technical expertise and support on means to properly run and maintain the railway after the project has started operations.

Speaking during the event, President Hassan said Tanzania’s private sector should place itself in a position to benefit from lucrative opportunities.

She said most of the time the private sector has voiced concerns regarding issues of local content, noting, however, that once agreements are reached, domestic institutions and players are not up to the task.

“I have said this several times, and today, I would like to reiterate it. It is the government’s responsibility to create an enabling environment for the private sector to do business, an obligation we have fulfilled well by creating a conducive environment for the private sector to thrive,” she said, adding, “You can all attest to this because issues you have been complaining about have been worked on with only minor hiccups waiting to be addressed.”