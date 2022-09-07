Samia congratulates Liz Truss

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. President Samia Suluhu Hassan has congratulated Liz Truss for becoming Prime Minister of the United Kingdom and new Leader of the Conservative party.



The Head of State posted her congratulatoey message on Twitter, promising to strengthen ties between Tanzania and the UK.

“My heartfelt congratulations to Liz Truss on becoming the new Leader of the Conservative party and Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. Tanzania is looking forward to continuing its strong long-time friendship with the UK in fostering our economic and diplomatic relations,” reads her post.

Liz Truss became the United Kingdom’s new prime minister on Tuesday after meeting Queen Elizabeth II at Balmoral, succeeding Boris Johnson, who resigned in July after a series of scandals.

Truss, 47, defeated rival Rishi Sunak in the Conservative Party leadership contest, and she follows Margaret Thatcher and Theresa May to become Britain’s third female premier.

