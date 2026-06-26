Samia reshuffles top officials to strengthen leadership in health, justice and foreign affairs

Dar es Salaam. President Samia Suluhu Hassan has reshuffled senior government officials, making changes in key ministries including Health, Constitution and Legal Affairs and Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation in a move aimed at strengthening public administration and institutional leadership.

The changes involve appointments and transfers of permanent secretaries and other senior public officials, according to a statement issued on Friday by the Directorate of Presidential Communications at State House and signed by Chief Secretary Dr Moses Kusiluka.

Under the changes, Dr Grace Magembe has been appointed Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health.

She previously served as Chief Medical Officer (CMO).

The former Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health, Dr Seif Abdallah Shekalaghe, has been transferred to the Ministry of Constitution and Legal Affairs, where he will serve as Permanent Secretary.

Dr Shekalaghe replaces Dr John Jingu, who was recently appointed Chief Court Administrator in the Judiciary of Tanzania.

President Hassan also appointed Charles Kadonya as Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, where he will be responsible for East African Community affairs.

Mr Kadonya succeeds Ambassador Stephen Mbundi, who was appointed Secretary General of the East African Community (EAC) in March 2026.

In another appointment, Prof Verdiana Grace Masanja has been named chairperson of the board of the Tanzania Forestry Research Institute (TAFORI).

The dates for the newly appointed permanent secretaries to assume office will be announced later.